Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

