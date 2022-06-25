Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

