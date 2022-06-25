Monument Capital Management Buys 73 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.