Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 430,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 103,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

