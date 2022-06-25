Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

EBAY opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

