Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.93

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.93 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 9706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.25. The stock has a market cap of C$641.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

