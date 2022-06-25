Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $217.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.47. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

