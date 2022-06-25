Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $97.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBR opened at $134.28 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

