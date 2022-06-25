Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.
About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)
