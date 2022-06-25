Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.92

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

