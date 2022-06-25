Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 261.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

