National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NHI stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

