New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

