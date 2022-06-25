Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NWL stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

