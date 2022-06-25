Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 36,000 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,050,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL opened at $0.39 on Friday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $647.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 5.15.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

