Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 887 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 887 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

