Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

