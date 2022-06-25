Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

