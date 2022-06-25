Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 38,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 9,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

