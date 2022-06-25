Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 216 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

