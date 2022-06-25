Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

