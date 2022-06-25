NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 156.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.