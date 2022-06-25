NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

