NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

