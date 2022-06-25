NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $132.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $132.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

NIKE stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

