NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $16.89 on Thursday. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in NMI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

