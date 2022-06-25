Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 5,115 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.87. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

