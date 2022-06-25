Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of CarGurus worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

