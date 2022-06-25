Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,967 shares of company stock worth $1,803,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.