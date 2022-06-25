Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,834 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $73,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

