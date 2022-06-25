Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,154,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.