Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.