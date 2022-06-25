Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

