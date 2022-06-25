Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Arista Networks stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock valued at $58,523,220. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

