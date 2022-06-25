Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 43,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average of $341.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

