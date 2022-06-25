Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

