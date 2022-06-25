NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.