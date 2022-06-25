Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.41. Old National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 11,938 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,325,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,489 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 327,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

