Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.67

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.67 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 35136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

