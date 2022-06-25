Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 841,989 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,072.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.