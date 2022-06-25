Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sells 980,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.