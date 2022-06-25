Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

