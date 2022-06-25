Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.03

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 14836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.