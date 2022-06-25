Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.65 $122.83 million ($1.01) -1.89 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,134.34 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -37.03% -34.18% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pasithea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.