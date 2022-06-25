Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.40. 901,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,349,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

