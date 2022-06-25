Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

