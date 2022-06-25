Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ACG Wealth grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICOW stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

