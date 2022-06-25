Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 286.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 239,421 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10,489.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 313,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

