PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $26.60

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.65. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 1,222 shares traded.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,809,000 after buying an additional 78,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.