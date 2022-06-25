Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.26 and last traded at C$26.37, with a volume of 207396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.11.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.