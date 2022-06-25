Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.